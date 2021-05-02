Kumkum Bhagya actress Ashlesha Savant on Saturday informed fans that she has tested Covid positive. "I tested positive for Covid-19 today. Following my Doctor's Protocol. Isolating and quarantined at home. Please take care and stay safe. Most importantly stay calm. Prayers and strength for all. Thank you for your love and support," she said in a note she posted on Instagram. Kumkum Bhagya September 20, 2019 Written Update Full Episode: Pragya Is Reminded of Prachi and Abhi’s Hatred For Almonds And Gets Emotional!

Along with an image of the written note, she posted a second picture in black and white of a thermometer and an oximeter in an outstretched palm. "Please take care and stay calm," she captioned alongside the posts. Adil Hussain: I Didn’t Want To Act in Films, Most of the Films Didn’t Inspire Me.

Check Out Ashlesha Savant's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒂 🧿🌍❤️😈 (@ashleshasavant)

Ashlesha is popular as Meera in Kumkum Bhagya, and has made a mark in shows such as Pyaar Ka Sard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Saat Phere.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).