Aaaaannnnnndddddd its official! Bigg Boss 13 hunk Asim Riaz's music video collaboration with DJ Snake has finally materialised after the agonisingly long wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Back in March, Asim had confirmed that he has been approached by DJ Snake's team for a collab but with the world going into lockdown, the project obviously did not take off... until now. Well, now Asim's collab with DJ Snake is the perfect Diwali gift for the BB13 star's fans. Asim Riaz's Collaboration With DJ Snake Is Finally Happening, Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up Shares Pic With International DJ (View Post).

Asim is currently in Dubai and has been chilling with DJ Snake himself. In fact, the two were seen posting pictures of one another on their profiles and driving around in Dubai. Asim took to Instagram to tease his "#topsecret" project with the international musician. Is Himanshi Khurana Fasting for Asim Riaz? Her Karwa Chauth Video Sees Her Applying Mehndi on Hands.

Check Out the Post Below:

Asim has been on quite the career high post Bigg Boss 13. In fact, Asim has done quite a few music videos, all of which have done well. It started with "Mere Aangne Mein" opposite Jacqueline Fernandes, followed by "Kalla Sohna Nai", "Khyaal Rakhya Kar", "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" and "Afsos Karoge" with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, "Teri Gali" with Barbie Maan and a reboot of "Badan Pe Sitare" with Sehnoor. Well, this collab with DJ Snake is only a huge accomplishment for Asim! Congratulations buddy!

