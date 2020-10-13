It's true- when you aim high you fly high! Well, atleast for Bigg Boss 13's runner-up Asim Riaz. The hunk, who was earlier a well-known model and later became the nation's favourite hunk, after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, has been slowly and steadily ticking off his check-list of dreams. And the latest one to be ticked off was buying a house in Mumbai. That too, a sea-facing abode. And it is beautiful. Asim Riaz: 'Back in 2016-17, Had No Money to Hire a Taxi, Today, I'm Sitting in a BMW Because I Never Gave Up'.

Asim took to Instagram to share the view from his home and captioned the video, "New house view Mumbai." His home seems to have a park as well and also a direct view of the sea. Well, such places in Mumbai are hard to find and everyone's dreams indeed. Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Buys His ‘Dream Car’, Shares Pictures of the Fancy Four-Wheeler on Instagram!.

Check Out the Video Below:

Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side! Soo soothing! Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place. Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/NK5U57wgnL — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 11, 2020

In fact, proud of his beta's achievements, Asim's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary took to Twitter to express happiness over his son's latest dream-come-true. Himanshi Khurana Shuts Up Break Up Rumours With Asim Riaz, Shares A Bigg Boss 13 Photo.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) October 12, 2020

Asim has been on a career high after his super successful stint in Bigg Boss 13. The lad not only has been super busy even during the lockdown, having shot for more than 5 music videos with more to come, Asim also ticked off his dream of buying a BMW car. Often seen shuttling between his home in Jmmu and Mumbai, Asim is unstoppable thses days. We wish the hunk many more such unstoppable years to come!! Congratulations Asim Riaz!

