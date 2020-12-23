Cute and very handsome actor Avinash Mishra was very disappointed at the beginning of 2020 when his Zee TV daily soap Yeh Teri Galiyaan went off air. However, the year has fared quite well for Avinash than for others as he replaced Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's parallel lead Ritvik Arora in the show. Talking about the same, he said, "Yeh Teri Galiyaan was wrapped up. We shot for more than 400 episodes and we were doing well but unfortunately, the show was pulled off." Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Avinash Mishra Replaces Ritvik Arora As Kunal Rajvansh In The Star Plus Show.

He continued, "This was the toughest time for me. This year was very sad for all of us but at the end, I got the best role of my career (referring to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke), which was amazing,” says the actor, who is currently a part of Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Avinash Mishra Opens Up On Joining The Rajan Shahi Show, Comparisons With Ritvik Arora and More (Deets Inside).

Ask him how he kept himself optimistic during this tough time, and he says, “I’m already a very positive and spiritual person and I read books mostly related to life. I get the motivation to stay positive from this literature. So, this is exactly what I continued to do for most of the year. Staying at home was tough, especially during a pandemic, but I made sure I am happy.”

He adds, "I also started waking up at 5:00 am in the morning. Earlier, I had a different routine but ever since the lockdown began, I started this and have been continuing. I feel it really helps in giving a positive spin to your day. When you get up early, you are able to get more things done, and this makes everyone happy.”

