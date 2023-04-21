Actress Avika Gor, who started her career with the show Balika Vadhu and is all set to be next seen in Krishna Bhatt's 1920: Horrors Of The Heart, is all set to make her debut on OTT with a regional language web series. The actress, who is going to be seen in the Telugu web series, talks about being part of this remake of a Bengali web series, 'Indu', and the challenges of doing it. Supriya Pilgaonkar Reveals How Sachin Pilgaonkar’s Mother Persuaded Him To Propose the Actress.

She says: "Remakes are always very difficult to pull off because people have already seen the amazing work and people have liked it. So it's always difficult and a challenge to pull off a remake and this is specifically a thriller which brings in a lot more performance than usual comedy or romance. It is exciting because I have watched both the seasons of the Bengali version of it. Looking forward to being a part of this as Indu in Telugu and other languages."

Avika is also known for Sasural Simar Ka, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Khatra Khatra Khatra, among others. She adds: "This is my first web series so I'm excited. It's interesting and I haven't done any web series. Hotstar is a good medium to do it at a huge level. It's a big enough platform for me to go ahead with this and this is one of the reasons I chose. Also the production SVF is good, extremely well known for all the Bengali content that they make. The shoot will start in May."

