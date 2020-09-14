The musical web series Bandish Bandits has garnered popularity as well as critical acclaim, and creators of the show, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, say they are considering a new season although it is premature to make an announcement just now. "There is definitely a thought brewing and we are trying to develop the proper script for a new season. We intend to make a new season of the show after seeing the great response that we have got, but we are not announcing anything officially yet. This is a very special show for us. [Exclusive] Bandish Bandits Star Ritwik Bhowmik: Acting Is Not Rocket Science (Watch Video)

The show is loved by so many people that we do not want to spoil anything. We have to deliver the best, it either has to be better than the first season or match up to its standard. So, we do not want to do anything in a rush," Amritpal Singh Bindra told IANS. Anand Tiwari added: "In the first season we have kept few things unsaid and under-explored. Of course, it would be interesting to unfold these in the new season, but right now we are not in the position to talk about a second season. Having said that, it is great to notice that people are interested in a new season, which means the show really worked. If anything, that is a sense of satisfaction we have as makers of the show." Bandish Bandits’ Amit Mistry Speaks About Season 2 And Why Indian Classical Music Should Be Taught In Schools

Elaborating on why the makers feel the story is so special, Bindra shared: "I want to go back to the origin of the story. You know one of our friend's father, Chandan Das, a very respected Indian singer (he is the father of actor Namit Das) told us that his son has been working on a raga for the last 19 years, and that he is now getting an understanding of it. That one line of thought kind of blew my mind! I mean in an era where we are looking for overnight success, this man -- and there are so many classical musicians across the country -- is dedicating his life to their art form! It was initially fascinating, when we started to meet musicians to know their stories.

Their dedication level was intimidating and, eventually, we realised there is something very divine about them!" The show featured Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur along with Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry. Talking about the casting, was being an actor himself an advantage for Tiwari? "If you look at our cast, we have veterans like Naseer sir and Atul sir, as well as youngsters like Ritwik and Shreya. So, as a director,

I had do deal with everyone differently because I have a different equation with each one of them. I also think that everyone brings a new aspect into their direction. When a cinematographer or an editor becomes a film director, his style of directing a film will be different and we get to see a lot of smart editing or interesting camera work. So yes, as an actor it is natural that I understand performance better," he replied. The web series released on Amazon Prime Video on August 4.

