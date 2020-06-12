Benafsha Soonawalla's Sexy Topless Photos Removed From Instagram, Actress Says 'They Couldn't Handle Extra Hotness' (View Deleted Pics)

That VJ and Bigg Boss 11 beauty Benfasha Soonawalla has an envious body is a known fact. The actress' wardrobe mainly consists of all sorts of attire which she rocks, thanks to her killer bod. Benafsha recently made it to the news when boyfriend Priyank Sharma made their relationship of two years official. While Priyank said all that he had to in an Instagram live with an entertainment portal, Benafsha also put out her side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post. And ever since, both she and Priyank have been painting the town red with their super cute IG posts. Kiss of Love! Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla Make Their Relationship Insta Official (View Pic).

However, Benafsha recently decided to spice things up when she posted two sultry and sexy nude pictures. She obviously covered her lady parts and the pictures with the smokey effect were sensuous. This Old Video of Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Benafsha Soonawalla Kissing a Girl is Going Viral.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

However, looks like with too many users reporting the image, Instagram took down the pictures. To this, Benafsha soon posted another image, this time with BF Priyank kissing her on her cheek and penned a message for all her lovers and haters. Renee Gracie Topless Photos: Newly Become XXX Porn Star, Former Aussie Racing Driver Draws Attention With Sultry Hot Semi-Naked Pics!.

Check Out Her Post Below:

In her post, she wrote, "I’m sure it got reported by some of you, but it’s okay, I’ll wait for a world where no one will judge you by the color of your skin, by how much skin you show, or by any other made up “idealistic” rules by none other than a few people that are so angry with their own lives. A world where a body is not looked upon as a sexual object, but just, simply, a beautiful body." Kudos to Benafsha and her positive attitude.

