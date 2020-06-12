Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Benafsha Soonawalla's Sexy Topless Photos Removed From Instagram, Actress Says 'They Couldn't Handle Extra Hotness' (View Deleted Pics)

TV Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 11:36 PM IST
Benafsha Soonawalla's Sexy Topless Photos Removed From Instagram, Actress Says 'They Couldn't Handle Extra Hotness' (View Deleted Pics)
Benafsha Soonawalla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That VJ and Bigg Boss 11 beauty Benfasha Soonawalla has an envious body is a known fact. The actress' wardrobe mainly consists of all sorts of attire which she rocks, thanks to her killer bod. Benafsha recently made it to the news when boyfriend Priyank Sharma made their relationship of two years official. While Priyank said all that he had to in an Instagram live with an entertainment portal, Benafsha also put out her side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post. And ever since, both she and Priyank have been painting the town red with their super cute IG posts. Kiss of Love! Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla Make Their Relationship Insta Official (View Pic).

However, Benafsha recently decided to spice things up when she posted two sultry and sexy nude pictures. She obviously covered her lady parts and the pictures with the smokey effect were sensuous. This Old Video of Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Benafsha Soonawalla Kissing a Girl is Going Viral.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

However, looks like with too many users reporting the image, Instagram took down the pictures. To this, Benafsha soon posted another image, this time with BF Priyank kissing her on her cheek and penned a message for all her lovers and haters. Renee Gracie Topless Photos: Newly Become XXX Porn Star, Former Aussie Racing Driver Draws Attention With Sultry Hot Semi-Naked Pics!.

Check Out Her Post Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ok y’all, so instagram removed my extra hot photo because they couldn’t take such extra hotness😝 I’m sure it got reported by some of you, but it’s okay, I’ll wait for a world where no one will judge you by the color of your skin, by how much skin you show, or by any other made up “idealistic” rules by none other than a few people that are so angry with their own lives. A world where a body is not looked upon as a sexual object, but just, simply, a beautiful body. No worries, I got a beautiful family that’s too cute to post on Instagram and my babe who love me and are very proud of me for everything that I do, achieve, give and more. And until I have that, I don’t need anyone, anything. Lots of love to the rest of you🌸🌻

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on

In her post, she wrote, "I’m sure it got reported by some of you, but it’s okay, I’ll wait for a world where no one will judge you by the color of your skin, by how much skin you show, or by any other made up “idealistic” rules by none other than a few people that are so angry with their own lives. A world where a body is not looked upon as a sexual object, but just, simply, a beautiful body." Kudos to Benafsha and her positive attitude.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

