Mohit Hiranandani is popularly known for his role in the television show Patiala Babes. This TV actor ensured to end 2020 on a positive and on a most beautiful note for his ladylove Steffi Kingham. He proposed Steffli on December 31, 2020, which was a major surprise for her, and she said a YES! Mohit and Steffi have welcomed New Year as a happily engaged couple! Benafsha Soonawalla, Divya Agarwal and many others have extended their heartfelt wishes to the newly engaged lovebirds. Shaheer Sheikh Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, Says 'Excited for the Rest of My Life'.

Both Mohit Hiranandani and Steffi Kingham have shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which the latter can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. Mohit captioned his post as, “She cried. She also said yes. But what’s important is, she cried. So yeah. Ended 2020 in a good note. With this post I also want you guys to know that none of this would’ve have been possible without my best friends.”

Mohit Hiranandani And Steffi Kingham

On the other hand, Steffi Kingham wrote, “Whaaaaaaaaaat just happened ??? so finally, @mohit_hiranandani93 popped the question. And I SAID YESSSSS !!! Ofcourse Thank you to everyone who was a part of this. My friends and family , you guys are the best !!” She also said, “And @mohit_hiranandani93 , Iloveyou baby. You’ve given me the best and most memorable gift ever. And what a way to bloody end this year !!! I’m still shaking!”

Congratulatory Messages From Loved Ones

Mohit Hiranandani and Steffi Kingham are engaged (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mohit Hiranandani shot to fame for his stint in MTV Splitsvilla 10. Besides Patiala Babes, he has also been a part of the show Pavitra Bhagya. Heartiest congratulations to Mohit Hiranandani and Steffi Kingham on their engagement!

