Looks like its splitsville for television's hottest couple Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla. Yes, if you don't believe that, then read it again. If reports and the pair's respective social media is to be believed, then the pair, who'd got together after their stint in Bigg Boss 11 was over and were going steady until now, have gone their separate ways. Priyank Sharma Reveals That He and Benafsha Soonawalla 'Started Seeing Each Other Since Bigg Boss' (Scoop Inside).

In fact, both Priyank and Benafsha have not only unfollowed each other on Instagram, but also have deleted all their mushy posts with and for each other from their respective accounts. Well, all this not only hints at a break-up but also suggests that theirs' was a bad split. Kiss of Love! Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla Make Their Relationship Insta Official (View Pic).

It was only during the COVID-19 lockdown that Priyank, in a live session, confirmed his relationship with Benafsha. He revealed to a daily, "We took a lot of time to work on the relationship and didn’t make it public earlier because we wanted our space and privacy. Also, in the current situation, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future and that made us realise that life is too short to keep something so beautiful private anymore.” However, looks like all those feelings have now gone kaput.

