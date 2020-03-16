Bhula Dunga First Look: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Feature On An Intense Poster (View Pic)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and entertainer of the season, Shehnaaz Gill have reunited for a song! Both these turned out to be the 'stars' of the season, amassing a huge fan base. Their chemistry too received adoration from the fans. Recently, a BTS pic from their new video song went viral where they were seen drenched in rain. Now, the first look of the track, "Bhula Dunga" is out on social video. Has Sidharth Shukla Friendzoned Shehnaaz Gill? Here’s What the Bigg Boss 13 Winner Said (Deets Inside).

The still is floating on the social media where we can see the BB 13 participants in an intense look. While Sid is seen in a red sweatshirt, Shehnaaz dons a beige outfit. The fans are definitely going to like this avatar of #SidNaaz! Check out the poster below.

Bhula Dunga First Look

The video song is sung by popular singer, Darshan Raval. He had earlier posted a picture with the duo with the caption, "Yeh do khoobsoorat logon ke sath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye." The fans are super excited for this amazing combo for the track that will probably be out on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz recently featured in song "Mere Angne Mein" along with Jacqueline Fernandez. It was an instant hit on the internet. He is also gearing up for a video song with his lady love, Himanshi Khurana. Also, another BB 13 pair, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were recently seen in the video song, "Baarish." However, SidNaaz fans have their eyes only on their new track now!