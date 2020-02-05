Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets A Shoutout From John Cena Boosting His Popularity (See Pic)

Asim Riaz, John Cena (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 is only less than two weeks away from the finale. A small mistake may deprive the remaining contestants of reaching the finale. And a small push will ensure them a ticket to the finale. And fan-favourite, Asim Riaz, might just have recieved that push from John Cena. Hailing from Kashmir, and working as a model, Asim was an unknown name before Bigg Boss 13. But his boyish charm, attitude and even bad-boy aggression got him unprecedented attention. So much so that he is very easily giving popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla a run for the money. It is only today we learn that Asim's popularity is global. John Cena Leaves The Internet Confused By Posting A Picture Of Sushant Singh Rajput!

WWE superstar and actor John Cena took to his Instagram page and shared a picture of Asim. Whoa! Although, no context to this picture sharing has been provided by John, as there was no caption. Is John a Bigg Boss fan like millions of Indian? Did he come across a video of Asim on social media and loved it? Did he know Asim before the reality show? Who knows! So many questions and zero answers.

But one thing is for sure, Asim's popularity is going to see a boost after this post from John Cena. Just yesterday, Asim's fandom was sulking over for being called out by the official Twitter account of Guinness World Records over the claim that #AsimForTheWin has the most number of tweets in 24 hours. Cena's share is certainly a moment to celebrate. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz To Star Opposite Sunny Leone in a Bollywood Flick? Deets Inside.

Check Out John Cena's Post For Asim Riaz Here:

This is not the first time John Cena has posted about something from Indian pop culture. Earlier in October 2019, he posted a picture of Shah Rukh Khan from his Ted Talks show, again with zero context. Earlier, John had left the internet confused by posting a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput. But again, the very bio on John's Insta page read, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy." So, let us stop expecting any closure.