Bigg Boss 13: #BornFighterSana Becomes A Top Trend On Twitter After Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Cut Ties With Each Other

Fans of Shehnaaz have come out in her support on social media (picture credit - Instagram)

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 13, and she has managed to impress a lot of people, thanks to an entertaining stint so far on the high voltage reality show. It has not been all hunky-dory, we have to admit. There have been times when she has managed to irritate the viewers and even host Salman Khan. However, viewers till love her and her fans (that have multiplied in the past three months) are often standing by her on social media. No wonder then #BornFighterSana was one of the top trends on Twitter last night.

So, we all know that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's equation has seen a lot of ups and downs on Bigg Boss 13. There was a point when Shehnaaz was very evidently in love with Sidharth, who also sort off confessed his feelings for her one day. But then Shehnaaz's love turned into some kind of obsession. So much that even host Salman Khan warned Sidharth and asked him to be careful. It is after that, Sidharth and Shehnaaz started having a lot more arguments. As of now, Sidharth doesn't want to do anything with Shehnaaz and after the war of words that took place between the two last night, looks like SidNaaz (as a set of people lovingly call them) will never go back to being friends. Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Her Folks Forced Her To Get Married Once And What Happened After That.

After a caller asked Shehnaaz about her loyalty towards Sidharth, she had no answer, which upset him. The two had a heated exchange later after which Sidharth told Paras Chhabra that Shehnaaz has betrayed him a lot of times. Amidst all this, fans of Shehnaaz have come out in her support as they feel that she is all alone in the house, now that even Sidharth is not with her. Check out some of the tweets right here:

Sana kept saying that "Paras dragged her family,n made personal comments on her life" but still @BeingSalmanKhan didn't say a word to them Sana was almost about to cry the way Salman ignored her n shukla kept on poking her in front of salman#BornFighterSana @OrmaxMedia — #HBDShehnaaz (@GaganDe74955373) January 26, 2020

Listen to the new, go with the new. I know you are afraid. In spite of the fear, go with the new, and your life will become richer and richer and you will be able one day to release your imprisoned splendor. #BornFighterSana — Happy Bdy Shehnaaz❤😊 (@RiyaVer48341785) January 26, 2020

There's so much she could have said. But instead, she stood silent. Bcz friendship ki hain always protect kregi.. harm nhi kregi kabhi@ColorsTV @BiggBoss thanks Usko Sid se dur krne ke liye#BornFighterSana — mousiqui~🎶 (@AnkitaDinkar3) January 26, 2020

Well, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are upset that they are not friends anymore. Will they sort their differences before the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13 which is scheduled to take place on February 12? Or will they take their animosity till the very end? Well, all we can do is just wait and watch. After all, relationships change inside the Bigg Boss house with every passing day. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates of Bigg Boss 13.