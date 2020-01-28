Kashmera and Sidharth pull Shehnaaz's leg and the fun banter takes a serious turn when Gill addresses Krushna as 'Krushna Ji' and Shah calls her fake. When Gill says that she is misunderstanding her, Kashmera asks if its just her or the entire country? Gill gets upset with Shukla and walks off, blaming him for starting the entire episode. Shah then tells the others that SidNaaz is now FakeNaaz. The ‘sheera ’ making talk between Rashami and Devoleena takes a turn from Sidharth to Arhaan. After Rashami-Sid’s cute nok-jhok, Devo suggests Desai on why doesn't she med fences with Shukla? To which she replies with a no. She adds after this show she doesn’t want to even see him. To this, Devo taunts and asks Rashami if that guy (Arhaan) is good for her? Desai ends the convo saying she is getting her point and does not want to take any impulsive decisions. Kashmera Shah tells Sid that some people are avoiding her and assures that she is there for a long time. She advises Paras to concentrate on his game. She then tells Arti to not maintain friendships but to fight for what she feels is right and asks her to not fall weak and cry. Kashmera Shah enters the house and starts pulling every contestant's leg and also gives them a dose of some sarcasm. She also chooses Sidharth Shukla as the interim captain. Kashmera starts targeting Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill says that she has the bully vibe. Asim goes down on his knees and proposes to Himanshi and straight-up asks her if she will marry him? Himanshi says that they need to figure things out once they go out they will figure things out, When Asim asks if she loves him, she says yes! Mahira Sharma's brother Akash Sharma enters the house and picks Sidharth Shukla as the interim captain. Paras and Sidharth apologise to Akash for calling him a 'Nalla pav'. Sidharth gets upset with Shehnaaz Gill for going to talk to Himanshi Khurana and gets upset when the latter refers to Shehnaaz and says, "ab yeh mere level pe aa gayi hai, pehle mai top ki artist thi." Himanshi tells Shehnaaz that she is only crying and asks her to not take things seriously and get so affected. In the garden area, Asim and Himanshi talk about their bond and reveals that she and her fiance argued over her and Asim's closeness in the house and that they ended their relationship mutually. Himanshi Khurana enters as Asim Riaz's supporter and votes Shehnaaz Gill for the post of interim captain, which surprises Gill. Asim rushes to hug Himanshi and they do not leave each other. The duo also place kisses on each other and she meets the other contestants. Devoleena tells Rashami to stop thinking that she is alone and tells her that Rashami's mother is thinking of her, which shocks Desai (Desai and her mother have not had a smooth relationship). Sidharth comes and jokes with Rashami and Devoleena.

We are sure that tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 will rank second in the minds of the housemates as their best moments in the house after the family task, for their supporters will enter the house to not only support them but also conduct some tasks with them to make the last few weeks in the house interesting. While Vikas Gupta will be entering to support Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will return for Rashami Desai. Asim Riaz will be the happiest when his lady love Himanshi Khurana will not only enter the show but also admit that she is in love with him. Firebrand ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah will enter in support of sister-in-law Arti Singh, Shehbaz Gill will enter to support sister Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh's brothers will enter the house to support them. Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Poll: Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Who Do You Want To See Get Evicted This Week? Vote Now.