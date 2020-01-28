Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Poll: Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Who Do You Want To See Get Evicted This Week? Vote Now

Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill Nominated (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 is left with its top 8 contestants - Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. And the latest episode saw this week's nominations take place, but not before some drama. Bigg Boss exposed a conversation between Asim and Vishal where they were discussing who to nominate and whom to not. Bigg Boss plays the clip and then reprimands and warns the housemates to not discuss nominations ever again. Bigg Boss 13 Day 121 Preview: Himanshi Khurana Enters The House, Asim Riaz Proposes Marriage To The Singer (Watch Video).

This week's nomination task saw a dome set up in the garden area. After every buzzer, each contestant has to sit inside the dome and keep count of time for 17 minutes. The contestant, whose count is the most accurate and closest to 17 minutes, will be declared safe from the nominations. The twist comes in the form where while one contestant is counting, other contestants can distract them verbally. Bigg Boss 13 Day 120 Highlights: Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh Are Nominated This Week.

And the final nominations are Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh. The other safe contestants who were very close to the 17 minutes timeline were Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma who clocked around 20 minutes. The first and second places were taken by Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai who clocked 17 minutes and 18 minutes respectively.

Who Do You Want To See Get Evicted This Week? Arti Singh Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Vishal Aditya Singh

Who do you wish to see leave the Bigg Boss 13 game at this crucial point? Do vote!