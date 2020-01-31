Bigg Boss 13 Day 124 Preview: Himanshi Khurana Tells Rashami Desai That Asim Riaz's Close Confidants Have Asked Her Not To Commit to Him on National Television (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13 Day 124 Preview (Photo Credits: Voot, Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13's next episode will be one of those episodes where there will only be chaos and chaos, kinda like the first two months in the Bigg Boss house, where every day saw chaos and fights prevail inside. The connections of the contestants have entered the house and with them, they have brought back some fights. First, because they couldn't come to a common decision, no teams were picked as the winners for tonight's episode's mimicry task. And now, the next captaincy task 'Noton ki Baarish' creates a huge divide in the house. Bigg Boss 13 Day 123 Highlights: Kashmera Shah Accuses Vikas Gupta of Trying to Ruin Her Relationship With Arti Singh.

Vikas Gupta's mind tricks of stealing other connections' money irks the other connections and also the contestants, including Vikas' own Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth even goes on to tell Bigg Boss to remove him from the game if he too thinks that Vikas has cheated. The next fight takes place between Kunal Singh, Shehbaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma when the latter threatens the former against destroying property.

Watch The Video Below:

Amongst all this, Himanshi Khurana has a heart to heart talk with Rashami Desai, where the latter tells the former that Asim is madly in love with her. However, Himanshi then drops a huge bomb and tells Rashami Desai that she heard a lot of things about Asim before entering the house and adds that she needs clarity on certain things, that she will only get after going out of the house. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz’s Brother Get Into an Ugly Brawl; ‘Mahira Ka Bambu Hai Tu’, Says Shehbaz (Watch Video).

Rashami then counters Himanshi by stating that she (Khurana) and Asim behave as a girlfriend and boyfriend do in the house. Himanshi also adds that Asim's proposal was way too filmy for her to react and respond. She also adds that someone very very close to Asim has asked her 'NOT TO' commit to him so soon! WOAH!!