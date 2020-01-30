Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz’s Brother Get Into an Ugly Brawl; ‘Mahira Ka Bambu Hai Tu’, Says Shehbaz (Watch Video)

BB 13 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are leaving no stone unturned to bring more and more TRP for the show. From adding back-to-back wild card contestants, love twists to now bringing connections of the current inmates in the house, the reality series is on fire. Yesterday's episode saw Vikas Gupta for Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala for Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee for Rashami Desai, Shehbaz Singh for Shehnaaz Gill and more entered BB 13 to support their favourite. Well, it's Bigg Boss and with so many heads under one roof, arguments are bound to happen. And the latest chaos will be seen tonight between Shehnaaz's brother, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says Arhaan Khan Is Not Her 'Type', The Latter Reacts.

As going by the glimpse of tonight's episode, we see Mahira telling Vishal Aditya Singh's brother to not hamper Bigg Boss' property, from which starts the argument. Amid this, Shehbaz jumps in and also warns Sharma. This fumes Paras and he starts lashing at Shehnaaz's brother. Lastly, the fight gets dragged to a level where Shehbaz calls Paras 'Mahira Ka Bambu'. You cannot miss this epic clip from the show. Bigg Boss 13: Bhabhi Kashmera Shah Has Found a Husband for Arti Singh and Its None Other Than Sidharth Shukla!

Check Out The Video Below:

Well, must say, with the reality show coming closer to the finale, contestants inside the house are losing their cool. With this, tonight's episode is going to be a drama-filled one as a new captaincy task will ring mayhem in the house. Stay tuned to LatestLY!