Shehnaaz asks Sid about how he won't meet her after the show ends. Sidharth gives 'kaam ka bahana' but Gill does not buy it. She asks Shukla for an answer so that she can get her emotions under control. First Situation - Shehnaaz, Vishal and Asim recreate Arti's stand up speech. Second Situation - Shehnaaz and Vishal recreate Paras and Mahira's nok-jhok over kissing. Third Situation - Arti and Vishal recreate Rashami-Sid's chai fight. First situation - Sidharth - Rashami recreate Madhurima-Vishal's fight.Second Situation - Mahira recreates Asim's rap stand-up.Third Situation - Paras - Mahira recreate Shehnaaz - Sidharth's fun banter. Bigg Boss announces a fun task where contestants have to imitate other contestants' famous dialogues and situations. Team A consists of Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Team B consists of Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz. Asim comes to Vikas and Himanshi and says that he knows they were bull-shitting about hanging outside the house and says that he has tolerated things in the house for so many days and that he knows they are playing him. Himanshi gets upset with Asim's actions and says that he embarrassed her in front of Vikas. Himanshi reveals that Shehnaaz Gill's revelation that she is in touch with Himanshi Khurana's fiance's family compelled her to go to her fiance's place and clarified her stance. Khurana further says that she is very sorted and that committing on national television to such things (Asim's marriage proposal) need to be handled with extreme sensitivity. Vikas and Himanshi joke around with Asim and tell him that they met outside the house and had fun. Shefali also joins in the conversation and says that Himanshi and Vikas have a hashtag for themslves now. On the other hand, Shehnaaz and Sidharth spend some quality time together.

Bigg Boss 13's tonight's episode will see the first captaincy task take place with the contestants' connections also taking part in the task. The connections and the housemates are assigned a 'noton ki baarish' task where the team with the most number of notes will win the task. However, mastermind Vikas Gupta uses 'saam daam dand bhed' and steals Shehbaz and Kashmera's team's notes and this does not sit well with the other contestants. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz’s Brother Get Into an Ugly Brawl; ‘Mahira Ka Bambu Hai Tu’, Says Shehbaz (Watch Video).

A huge fight breaks out with Shehbaz Gill and Kunal Singh fighting with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Vikas of playing a dirty game despite being a senior player and also accuses Bigg Boss of Vikas' act, asking him to rectify this blunder. Seeing all the backlash, Sid tells Bigg Boss to punish him for the blunder that Vikas has committed. Stay Tuned! Bigg Boss 13 Day 123 Preview: Vikas Gupta's Mastermind Giri Irks Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Watch Video)