Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Confronts Sidharth Shukla for Not Saving Arti Singh in the Immunity Task and He Has a Point!

Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 is just a week away from its finale and there is one last prison task where Asim, Sid and Rashami discussing whom to save in the immunity task with Asim reveal he doesn't want either of Mahir or Paras to be safe. On the other hand, Sid is firm with his stand to save Paras Chhabra to settle the score by returning the favour from the previous chess task while Asim wants either of Shehnaaz and Arti to be safe. As expected it turned out to be a very robust task with Sidharth Shukla winning the immunity task and Paras breaks down in tears as he gets to see the unexpected sporting spirit of Sid. Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Swayamvar Put on Hold, and We Wonder Who ‘Flipped’ This Time.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz rivalry continues and they both get in yet another heated spat with Sid replying he doesn't want to stretch things as this is the last week but as usual, Sid couldn't control his aggressive nature and the war of abuse begins this time in the context of not saving Arti and Shehnaaz. Asim Riaz clears his point of view and the reason why he wanted to save Arti Singh in the Immunity task as she was comparatively weak than Shehnaaz Gill. Asim continued his long verbal spat with Sid but by the end of the show, he was successful in proving his point making Shehnaaz and Arti go against Sidharth Shukla raising logical questions on why he didn't choose to save them instead of Paras. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Give a Nod to Khatron Ke Khiladi All Stars? (Deets Inside)

With only Rashami Desai on Asim's side, it was interesting to see the Kashmir based model to convinced Arti and Shehnaaz that why was Sid wrong by not favouring them even after calling the two their close friends. The show had Asim clarifying his side and being absolutely logical with his approach of saving Arti. Both Arti and Shehnaaz realizing Aim's words as they later confront Sidharth Shukla politely.