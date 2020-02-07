Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Give a Nod to Khatron Ke Khiladi All Stars? (Deets Inside)

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Twitter, Voot)

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's chaotic fights in the house have created quite a stir online. The two who reportedly used to date each other, are always seen locking horns with each other on the show. And if you are the one who loves their on-off mayhem, then here's a piece of superb news for you peeps. As reported by Spotboye, after Bigg Boss 13, the Dil Se Dil Tak stars will be seen on a new reality show. Yep, you read that right! After the controversial show, Colors channel has initiated to bring the two popular faces together on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma Still In The House? Her Mother Claims That Reports Of Her Eviction Are False.

Yes, we all know that Sidharth and Rashami have already shown their kick-ass avatar on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 and 6 respectively. In fact, it was Sidharth who also turned out to be the winner during his season. And now reportedly, the makers are with an idea to bring back contestants from previous seasons for an all-new one. Soon after Bigg Boss 13 comes to an end on February 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will replace it. And once KKK 10 ends, a show titled 'Khatron Ke Khiladi All Stars' (working title) will take over the same. Happy Rose Day 2020: It’s Time Sidharth Shukla Should ‘Peace Out’ With Rashami Desai With a Bunch of White Flowers.

The report further elaborates that the all celebs based stunt show will be going to be an 11-14 episodic series and will be tentatively shot in Thailand. Well, this is really interesting as imagine all the strong heads fighting for the winner's trophy. So are you up for a KKK starry season with Rashami and Sidharth in it? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.