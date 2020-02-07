Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Swayamvar Put on Hold, and We Wonder Who 'Flipped' This Time

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has been an amazing sip for fans, courtesy the drama on national TV. Owing to the same, the current season which is going to end on February 15, 2020, became the most viewed reality series on Indian TV. Among the only celeb contestants line up this season, the most entertaining one is without a doubt Shehnaaz Gill. The so-called flipper of BB 13, Shehnaaz aka Sana has earned some loyal fans for her outside the house who go crazy about the singer and how. Recently, Sana’s brother, Shehbaz also had entered the show and churned many ROFL moments. Amidst all this, a few reports online stated that a show titled ‘Shehnaaz ka Swayamvar’ is on cards and now seems like it’s on hold. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Give a Nod to Khatron Ke Khiladi All Stars? (Deets Inside).

As going by an exclusive update on Bigg Boss Tak, the channel had approached Sana's manager with the swayamvar concept, but he has declined the offer for now and it’s going to be Shehnaaz who will take the final call when she will be out of the show. The concept of the show is going to be that fans need to send their videos as a proposal for Sana and top 15 lads from the same will be picked with an aim to marry Gill. Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma Still In The House? Her Mother Claims That Reports Of Her Eviction Are False.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Shehnaaz Brother Shehbaz about "Shehnaz ka Swayamvar" The channel has approached Sana manager, Kaushal Joshi with the offer. As of now, we have declined it. We will wait for Sana to come out of the house and then collectively decide on it.#BiggBoss_Takhttps://t.co/BX2vLJamE0 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 7, 2020

The report further hints that the show will be hosted by none other than Sidharth Shukla wherein the mentors will be Asim Riaz as well as Paras Chhabra. While we do not know how reliable this piece of news is, but if this turns out to be true, then it'll be interesting to see Sana slaying it with her antics on the swayamvar show once again. Stay tuned!