Bigg Boss 13 Day 121 Preview: Himanshi Khurana Enters The House, Asim Riaz Proposes Marriage To The Singer (Watch Video)

Looks like apart from winning the elite club twice in a row and also winning the dome nomination task, Asim Riaz gets another surprise in the form of his lady love Himanshi Khurana entering the show. The housemates are shown Himanshi sitting in the confession room. She walks out and meets Asim who hugs her and says I love you to her. Asim also does not waste any time in going down on his knees and proposing marriage to Himanshi. He asks her if she loves him and Himanshi accepts that she does. Bigg Boss 13 Day 120 Highlights: Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh Are Nominated This Week.

Soon, other supporters of members of the house enter. Kashmera Shah who gives a bear hug to sis-in-law Arti Singh, gives the contestants her tidbit of information on their game and also teases Vishal about not being present in the game and also vows to avenge him for getting Arti's long tresses chopped off.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vikas Gupta and Mahira Sharma's brothers are also seen entering the house one by one. Well, the next episode soon seems to be an exciting one.