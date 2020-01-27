Sidharth clarifies to Shehnaaz that during the chess piece task, he had genuinely assumed that he had two chances to save contestants and hence he did whatever he did unintentionally. Bigg Boss announces that Rashami and Asim were the closest with 18 minutes and 17 minutes respectively. Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh. Arti Singh goes in next and Mahira passes some comments. Vishal comes in to disturb Arti. Next up is Sidharth Shukla and despite Paras hinting that his time is over, Sid goes on. Asim Riaz is up next and Mhaira Sharma sits with him and starts taunting him. Paras too joins her in the task. Mahira gets colour to apply on Asim's hair but Paras then asks her to back off. Rashami Desai is next and Paras - Mahira try to distract her, but she remains unfazed. Shehnaaz Gill goes next and Vishal is seen helping her count. Sidharth, on the other hand, goes to distract Rashami. In goes, Paras Chhabra next and Mahira is seen counting for him. Mahira, who was inside the house and counting for him, walks out of the house and Paras ends rings his timer. The second contestant to go in is Mahira Sharma. Asim goes to distract her and soon follows Arti Singh. She teases Mahira that Paras was playing for her. The first person to be called into the dome is Vishal Aditya Singh. Arti Singh starts distracting him, but Vishal stays calm and counts his minutes. Shehnaaz on the other hand, tells Sidharth that she hates it when someone touches or hugs or kisses or even lies beside him on the bed. The nomination task is introduced where a dome set up is arranged in the garden area. After every buzzer, each contestant has to sit inside the dome and count 17 minutes. The one contestant, whose count is the most accurate, will be declared safe from the nominations. The twist comes in the form where while one contestant is counting, other contestants can distract them verbally.

Bigg Boss 13's next episode will see the usually unfair Bigg Boss pull up Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh for discussing nominations and how they will now have to target Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Bigg Boss gathers everyone in the living room and play the clip where the trio are seen discussing nominations. And this leads to a huge face-off between Vishal, Asim and Paras, Mahira, Arti where Shehnaaz quips that everyone discusses nominations and that it is normal. Another highlight of the episode is where Sidharth and Rashami have a quaint conversation in the garden where Rashami tells Sidharth that she is surprised with his changed behaviour towards him and also that she wishes to clarify certain things with him. Bigg Boss 13: Vikas For Sidharth, Himanshi For Asim, Devoleena For Rashami and Shefali For Paras - These Ex Contestants To Enter The House.

Later on, the nomination task is introduced where a dome set up is arranged in the garden area. After every buzzer, each contestant has to sit inside the dome and count 17 minutes. The one contestant, whose count is the most accurate, will be declared safe from the nominations. The twist comes in the form where while one contestant is counting, other contestants can distract them verbally. And Arti Singh, who is super upset with the opposite team comprising of Asim, Vishal, Shehnaaz and Rashami, tries her best to distract them. Stay Tuned!