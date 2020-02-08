Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan want Shehnaaz Gill to Win Salman Khan's Reality Show

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have picked their BB 13 winner already (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is just a week away and it's time we finally meet the winner. While it's being reported that there won't be any elimination this week and all the top seven contestants will enter the finale, let's wait and watch if your personal favourite is able to lift the trophy or not. While a certain section of audiences is rooting for Siddharth Shukla to win the show, another wants Asim Riaz and the rest want Rashami Desai or Shehnaaz Gill. Of course, we are clearly talking about the popular choices. However, Love Aaj Kal couple, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan also have their own favourite participant and it's none other than Punjabi ki Katrina Kaif! Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mom on Shefali Jariwala’s Friendship With Her Daughter: ‘Aise Logon Ko Dost Nahi Bolte’.

Apparently, when Sara and Kartik arrived on Bigg Boss 13 set to promote their new release, they were asked to name one contestant who they think should win the game. To this Sara replied that her mother, Amrita Singh is an ardent follower of this show and she likes Shehnaaz too much. Later even Kartik picked Gill's name as his own favourite. While Shehnaaz was already in love with Mr Aaryan and had even gifted him a sketch of his that she made as part of a task, Kartik was overwhelmed to receive so much love from her.

Clearly the Pollywood actress is gaining popularity with the Bollywood celebs but will it be enough for her to win the show? Only time can answer this. Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Angry Paras Chhabra Ruins Immunity Task For Shehnaaz Gill And Arti Singh.

The finale of Salman Khan's reality show is on February 15 and you might as well start the countdown to meet the new winner of this show. Who do you think will join the likes of Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Shilpa Shinde, Juhi Parmar and other winners this time? Let us know by dropping in answers in the comment section below.