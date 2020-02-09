Bigg Boss 13: 'Majnu' Asim Riaz Surprises Ladylove Himanshi Khurana by Leaving a Gift in Her Makeup Kit on Chocolate Day 2020 (Read Tweet)

Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's love story is not hidden to any. The two who started off as friends on Bigg Boss 13, slowly and steadily fell in love with one another. Their romance inside the house became a hot topic of discussion and recently when Khurana entered the show as Riaz's connection, the boy went down on his knees and proposed her. This pyaar did not go down well with a few and they blamed Himanshi for using Asim's fame and pretending to love him. But gladly, the lovebirds paid no heed to trolls and officially stated that they are indeed in love. All that being said, it's Valentine's week and seems like Himanshi, who is out of the show is missing the love of her life. Bigg Boss 13: 'AsimForTheWin' Trend For Asim Riaz Creates World Record With Over 15 Million Tweets.

Himanshi took to her Twitter handle and shared with fans that she has received a special gift from Asim. Today, on February 9, as all the lovers around the globe celebrate Chocolate Day, Khurana revealed that she also got chocolates from Asim Riaz. Sharing deets about the same, Himanshi said that once she out of the show, her makeup kit was still inside the house and arrived later to her. And when she opened it, there were chocolates in it with a note which read, 'Happy Chocolate Day by Majnu.' Aww! Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Bashed on Twitter After He Calls Asim Riaz's Proposal To Himanshi Khurana 'Fake' and Warns Him Of Some Ass-Kicking (Read Tweets).

Check Out Himanshi's Tweet Below:

Happy chocolate day ..... ek cheez share krti hu jab main Bigg Boss se bahar ayi to mera makeup kit baad me aya jab ghr akr open kia usme chocolates thi or Kajal se likha ek note tha happy chocolate day by majnu ❤️🙂 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 8, 2020

It's indeed a sweet gesture by the Kashmiri model for Himanshi. Meanwhile, Khurana, be it inside or outside the show has been supporting Asim Riaz madly. And why not? We all can see how madly in love the two are and the lady would be glad if her man lifts the winner's trophy. What do you think of Asim's chocolatey love for Himanshi? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!