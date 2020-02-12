Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Super Short ‘Chaddis’ Should Have Ideally Made More Headlines Than His Fights!

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved contestants from Bigg Boss 13. It’s from Day 1 that the actor has been garnering praises for being REAL on a reality show. Apart from all things positive about the lad, one thing which fans make fun of is Shukla’s dressing sense. For almost 3.5 months in the Bigg Boss house, we literally have seen the TV actor sitting on the couch or bed in his shorts/chaddi. While in the past seasons of the show celebs like Gauahar Khan, Karisma Tanna to Hina Khan created a mark with their oh-so-chic style outings, Sidharth Shukla has done the opposite, thanks to his chaddi collection. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Is Glad That Rashami Desai and He Did Not Marry Each Other (Watch Video),

Not just us, it was also during the family week, when Sidharth’s mother made an entry and had advised him to wear full clothes. 'pure kapade pehen liya kar,’ she had said. From that moment, Shukla just like a mamma’s boy started wearing jeans and pants and said NO to this epic mini shorts. But as the finale is just around the corner, we thought of making to giggle and present to you times when Sid and his shorts made us go WTF. Ideally more than his fights on the show, his shorts should have made more headlines. Anyway, let's get started. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Passes a Nasty Comment on Rashami Desai, Says ‘Iske Relationships Toh Har Mahine Badalte Hai’ (Watch Video).

Well, we guess that much of evidence is enough to prove how Sidharth Shukla loved to flaunt his legs in the entire season and wear shorts all the damn time. With this, one thing is very clear that Shukla is not at all image and style-conscious and believes in being raw on national tv. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from Bigg Boss 13!