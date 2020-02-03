Salman asks all the guests to make an exit from the show. Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Jariwala, Vikas Gupta, Shehbaaz, Kashmera Shah etc exit the house after an emotional goodbye. Since, Shefali is not feeling well, Sidharth carries her outside in his arms. The Caller of the Week calls and the woman wants to talk to Shehnaaz. The caller asks what other animals can Shehnaaz talk to. Shehnaaz says that she has only seen crows for the past four months. She talks to the crow when Sidharth is not giving attention to her. There is a victory stand in the house. Salman plays a game where contestants are ranked in terms of the one who pokes the most, dhokhebaazi, nalla, faek etc. Salman says he wants to talk to Shehnaaz's Shehbaaz. The host asks him to mimic Sidharth. Shehnaaz talks about her father and makes everyone laugh. Shehbaaz reveals that their mother gave an interview in Hindi. She gave the entire interview, scared, and after that requested the channel to not upload the interview. Everyone laughed. Salman congratulates Sidharth. Shehbaaz also makes fun of Bigg Boss, saying that Bigg Boss did not wear his mic as he was not able to hear him properly. Salman Khan laughs hysterically. Malang stars bid adieu to the house. eSalman Khan talks to the contestants again. He scares Shehnaaz Gill that she might get evicted this week. Salman asks why Paras did not take Mahira's name and took Arti's name. Paras says that he has seen Bigg Boss and it doesn't matter who is the most popular, but who wins the show is the one who is going strong. Salman asks if he has followed the show so closely and knows who wins, then why did not he behave like those people. Salman makes fun of Paras when he says AbraCadabra Paras Chhabra. Sidharth says that he didn't take Shehnaaz's name because she would have felt bad. Salman says that she can get upset that he considers her weak. Shehnaaz agrees that she felt bad Sid did not pick her. Salman then also makes fun of Shehnaaz for picking Sidharth. The cast of the upcoming film Malang enters the house. Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu are there to promote their film. Aditya and Kunal sing songs to entertain the housemates. After this, they play a game with the contestants where each one is asked to name one co-contestant who they think is their roadblock to victory. Arti Singh takes Rashami Desai's name. Paras Chhabra takes Arti's name. Rashami Desai takes Asim Riaz's name. Shehnaaz Gill takes Sidharth Shukla. Vishal Aditya Singh takes Paras' name. Sidharth picks Paras. Mahira Sharma takes Paras' name. Asim takes Sidharth's name and says he might win the trophy. Paras has 3 votes, Sidharth has 2 votes.

For a change, Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have been extended to Somvaar Ka Vaar. The audience will finally come to know which one of the nominated contestants will be evicted from the show. The promos have already told us that host Salman Khan will play a prank fan-favourite housemate Shehnaaz Gill by announcing her name as the evicted contestant. The prank will leave the entire house teary-eyed. We are just two weeks away from the grand finale and eviction at this time will hurt really badly. In tonight's episode, we will also see the cast of the upcoming film Malang enter the house. Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Invites Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz on the Next Season of the Reality Show and We Eagerly Wait for the Day!

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. These three will enter the house and interact with the remaining housemates. On the behest of the contestants, Kunal will sing a song from the film, while playing the guitar. Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Hammers Paras Chhabra's Skull, Says He Is Her 'Raaste Ka Kaanta' To Win The Trophy (Watch Video).