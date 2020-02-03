Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Invites Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz on the Next Season of the Reality Show and We Eagerly Wait for the Day!

Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The current season of Bigg Boss 13 is nearing it's finale and from here on every episode of the controversial show is crucial. While in the last Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, no one is eliminated as of now, but if reports are to believed than it's Vishal Aditya Singh who will say goodbye to the show. All that being said, the last episode also saw the connections accusing the inmates with an 'aarop'. Among the many, it was, Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz who tagged Rashami Desai as FAKE. Bigg Boss 13: 'AsimForTheWin' Trend For Asim Riaz Creates World Record With Over 15 Million Tweets.

Proving her point, Desai cleared the air and spoke sense on being called fake by Gill's brother. Amidst all this, host Salman Khan was very much impressed with the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif's brother and told to him on national TV that he should be the contestant on Bigg Boss 14. To which Shehbaz replied to the host by saying that 'please make the said thing happen.' During this conversation, the housemates broke into laughter. Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Just Break Up With Arhaan Khan On National Television? (Watch Video).

Check Out Salman Going LOL On Jokes Cracked By Shehbaz:

Must say, Shehnaaz's brother is very much entertaining just like her sister. If you recollect his fight with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, during the same he had called out Paras as 'Mahira ka Bumboo'. Lastly, he might have entered the show as Gill's connection, but the boy is doing all things dramatic and sensational in the ghar to grab the limelight. Stay tuned!