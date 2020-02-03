Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Hammers Paras Chhabra's Skull, Says He Is Her 'Raaste Ka Kaanta' To Win The Trophy

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma (Photo Credits: Voot)

Bigg Boss 13 is inching towards its finale with only two weeks left for the reality show to get its winner. And while the competition was already prevalent in the house from day 1, it has become more obvious now. And at this juncture in the game, the competition will prevail over relationships in the house. Proud to have stood by each other through thick and thin, the next task conducted by the Malang team will see a shift in Paras and Mahira's 'atoot rishta'. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Shehnaaz Gill's Fake Elimination Makes Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Extremely Emotional (Watch Video).

The Somvaar Ka Vaar episode of the reality show will see the Malang star cast entering BB 13 to promote their film. Not just this, the star cast will also see organise a task where each inmate needs to pick one contestant who they feel is their 'raaste ka kaanta' on the show and break the contestant’s dummy skull with a hammer. And this is when everyone's asli chechra comes to fore.

Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla play fair when they break their competitors Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra's skulls. Paras also breaks Arti Sigh's skull as he considers her his competition. But the shocking part in the task comes when Mahira Sharma is called upon and she calls bestie Paras Chhabra as her obstacle in winning the trophy and breaks his skull, while Paras looks on dejected. He then taunts Mahira and says, "yeh teri dosti nai hai. tune toh woh kiya hai - dushman se dosti karlo aur aage badh jaao." When she proceeds and breaks the skull, Paras quips, "very good." Well, will this be the darrar point between PaHira?