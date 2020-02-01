Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Himanshi Khurana Collapses During The Task, Asim Riaz Panics When She Does Not Breathe (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13 Preview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 will see yet another drama-filled episode with fights, more fights, an intelligent game and once again, another person gets seriously injured, inside the house. Yes. The captaincy task 'noton ki baarish' resumes its second schedule and this time, the contestants, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz fight over cheating in the task and also over who will go up the podium to throw the printed notes. And that round sees Vikas' team win and oust Arti Singh from the task after he states that despite trying to coordinate with Kashmera, she did not play fair with him. Bigg Boss 13 Day 124 Highlights: Vikas Gupta Reveals To Devoleena Bhattacharjee That Himanshi Khurana Cheated By Adding Extra Notes.

This irks Kashmera who tells Arti that she cannot see who is clearly against her in the house. In a fit of rage, Vishal and Kashmera are seen planning that they will hold down Vikas, Aakash and Shefali so that they can not collect notes. In the next round, everyone rushes to collect notes. While Shehbaz holds Vikas, Kashmera holds Shefali down while Himanshi collects notes.

However, during that tussle, Himanshi is pushed and after falling on the ground, she loses consciousness. Everyone gathers around her and Bigg Boss stops the task immediately. Asim rushes to check on his ladylove but Vikas announces that she is not breathing and Asim panics. He lifts her and takes her into the medical room with the housemates following them. Oh! And the captaincy task also gets cancelled. We wish Himanshi a speedy recovery!