Bigg Boss 14's double eviction saw Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik, who in our opinion still did not show their full real personality yet, get evicted from the show. And the pair's friends, who are very shocked with their exit from the show, were seen discussing what they learnt from Nishant getting voted out of the show. Abhinav Shukla and wildcard entrant Naina Singh, were seen having an intense discussion about what they learnt about friendship in the ever changing Bigg Boss 14 house. Bigg Boss 14 November 3 Episode: Eijaz Khan Saves Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia Gets Upset - 5 Major Highlights of BB 14.

In a frank conversation about the surprising eviction, Naina presented her outsider view about his elimination, stating, “Nishant ko I knew through a friend. Mile vilhe nahi the, but mujhe pata tha ki usko common dost hai. Meri jitni bhi usse interaction hui na usne usse mujhe yeh sabak mila ki dosti mein maare jaoge. Yahan pe jo bhi hua, woh hua hai dosti ke vajah se, uske liye jo hua hai. Dosti nibhai hai usne.." Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkani Calls Jaan Sanu the Most Untrustworthy Contestant on the Show.

When Abhinav asked her about her perception about him, she added, “Very naïve. Matlab jitna bada sharir, utna he masoom insaan. Logon ki samajh nahi, duniya ki samajh nahi. Maybe baahar ki duniya mein ho, par game ki usse nahi samajh mein aaya kaun uske saath khel gaya. Woh aisa insaan hai ki apne joh chahne vale hain, unko saath leke chalne vale.”

Seems like Abhinav and Naina have learnt an important lesson from Nishant’s departure, perhaps leading to them playing a wilder game in the vicious Bigg Boss.

