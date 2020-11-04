Bigg Boss 14 is going on in full swing and while TRP ratings don't look promising, there's enough buzz going around on social media. This week's newest eliminations were Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik. While Nishant is utterly disappointed with the verdict, Kavita's elimination too came in as a shocker. With seniors already out of the house and contestants waging a war of words against captain Eijaz Khan, there's a lot that's happening inside currently. To understand what happened in tonight's episode, keep scrolling below.

Eijaz Khan Saves Jasmin Bhasin

Eijaz Khan, being the captain of the house had the power to save one contestant from the nomination process this week. While Pavitra expected him to pick her name, he instead goes ahead with Jasmin Bhasin. His decision upsets Pavitra.

Nikki Tamboli Hides her Nomination Mask in Her Pants

Netizens are calling out Nikki Tamboli after she was seen hiding her nomination mask in her pants. In the nomination task, two contestants were asked to face each other and put across their points while explaining the reason for their nomination. After a senseless discussion when Rahul tries to snatch the mask from her, Nikki puts it in pants thereby upsetting every housemate.

Contestants oppose Eijaz Khan's Captaincy

Eijaz Khan is the new captain of the house and housemates are giving him a tough time. They are openly opposing his decisions and refusing to co-operate.

Nominations

Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh are the contestants nominated this week.

Jaan and Eijaz's Fight

Jaan and Eijaz have a heated argument where the latter thinks Jaan is taunting him. Eijaz asks Jaan to mind his language and Jaan replies to him saying he made him the captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).