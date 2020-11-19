Last night's (Nov 18) episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw the captaincy task going for the toss and finally getting cancelled. As none of the contestants adhered to the rules in the Queen & King captaincy task it ultimately led to a bombasting decision by BB. Having said that, Bigg Boss will once again give a chance to all the previous captains to claim the throne. As seen in the preview, we will see Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan playing to become the next captain by staying calm and surviving inside a large box. As Eijaz has an arm issue, Pavitra will be seen playing for him. Bigg Boss 14 November 18 Episode: Captaincy Task Cancelled, Nikki Refuses To Wash Dishes AGAIN - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

In the precap, we see Rahul Vaidya as the sanchalak and looks like he is all in favour of Jasmin Bhasin. We also get to see Jaan Kumar Sanu putting up what seems like cooking oil inside Kavita's box to which Nikki Tamboli also stops him. Cut straight to Jaan's yelling, we see him saying to all that he needs to prove his worth and so is performing in the task. Ahead, the singer also alleges Eijaz for being a fake brother to him. This leads to a major fight between the two. Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's Kiss On Pavitra Punia's Cheeks Termed 'Love Jihad' By Shri Rajput Karni Sena, Fringe Group Demands 'Ban on Bigg Boss' (View Post).

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by biggboss khabri (@biggboss_khabri_real)

Well, after going through the preview, one thing is very clear that equations are about to change in the Bigg Boss house. Also, we feel it will either Jasmin or Eijaz who will become the new captain of the house. We cannot wait for tonight's episode to air. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).