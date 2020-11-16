After Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Monday's (November 16) episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to bring the nomination storm. Apart from this fans will also witness the biggest fight ever between Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni. As per the preview, it is Kavita who yells at Aly for playing the groupism game. She also adds that one needs to learn from her on how to play all solo on the reality show. To which we see, Goni replying to her that she is not playing alone and is already making a pact with Rahul Vaidya. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 15 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Feels Rubina Dilaik Has Superiority Complex; Shardul Pandit Evicted – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

In the precap, we also see Kavita locking horns with Jaan Kumar Sanu. That's not it, as looks like after being attacked by the many inmates in the house, Kaushik breaks down into tears and confronts in presence of Jasmin Bhasin that she has never seen such people in her life and adds that she does not deserve to be part of the controversial show. Well, all we can say is that Nov 16's episode is all about Kavita. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Gets Teary-Eyed As She Talks About Her Father’s Struggle With Cancer.

Monday will also see nominations and the power to nominate this time lies in captain Aly Goni's hands. Infact, in the clip, we also see him nominating Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Kavita Kaushik. We are the way too excited for tomorrow's episode. Are you? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

