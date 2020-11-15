Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik is always in the news for one thing or another every day. The FIR actress is playing her game very smartly and is winning the love of the audience. After being evicted once and her re-entry in the house, Kavita is now much more aware of how the game has to be played. But while Kaushik is spearheading the game quite strongly, she also has a few emotional breakdowns as well. Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Kavita Kaushik Reveals Why She Agreed To Be A Part Of The Controversial Reality TV Show.

Recently during an episode, the actress broke down while remembering her father Dinesh Chandra Kaushik who lost his battle with cancer a few years ago. During an episode of Bigg Boss Extra Masala, Kaushik opened up to Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya about being the apple of her father's eye and how much she misses him. She talked about how her father's firm believe had a great impact on her illustrious career. She revealed that the way she acted, her body language, was all very real because she would copy her father. "I was the female version of Dinesh Chandra Kaushik," said Kaushik in the clip.

She added, "He was an amazing person, I can still feel him around me. I changed a lot after he passed. Till the time our parents are around, we take their blessings and support for granted. We think nothing can go wrong till they're there. But after he passed, I started realising my mistakes." She said that her father's death helped her realise how she needs to improve herself before taking on the world. Kavita Kaushik Slams An Instagram User Who Sent Her Pics of His Private Parts, Files A Police Complaint.

She also talked about how her father was always worried about Kavita's marriage. She revealed that when her father found about Ronit Biswas, he was very pleased that Kavita had finally found someone who could take care of her. Kavita also told Jasmin and Rahul that her father's last word were also about how happy he was after seeing her with Ronit.

Apart from this, the tension between Kavita and Eijaz Khan seems to grow big. The actress slammed Eijaz for being rude in front of Salman Khan and said that he deserves a punishment.

