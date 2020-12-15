Last night's (Dec 14) episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw one of the ugliest fights in the history of the reality show. From Arshi Khan's personal attacks on Vikas Gupta to the latter getting kicked out of the house by Bigg Boss, it was a lot to handle. Vikas had pushed Arshi into the pool and as a punishment, BB ordered him to leave the show. Having said that, tonight's (Dec 15) episode will see the nominations task and singer Rahul Vaidya's re-entry inside the house. As per the precap, these are the two major highlights. Bigg Boss 14 Dec 14 Episode: Vikas Gupta Pushes Arshi Khan Into The Swimming Pool, Gets Evicted- 5 Highlights of BB 14.

In the preview, we can see Rahul making his presence felt once again on Bigg Boss. The moment he enters we see him taunting Rubina Dilaik and saying, "Ek tha raja ek thi rani, raja aa gaya khatam karega kahaani." Well, seems like Vaidya is back with a bang. Cut straight to scene two, we see the housemates nominating Arshi Khan for provoking Vikas Gupta to a level where he went violent with her. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Vikas Gupta Aggressively Pushes Arshi Khan Into The Pool After Their Argument (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

Things are going to go next level inside the house, as now, once again the show is filled with contestants. We also feel contestants like Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya have an upper hand here as they were evicted, grasped news from the outside world and are back on BB 14. Let us see who will be ones nominated this week? Stay tuned!

