Things are going to get ugly on tonight's (Dec 14) episode of Bigg Boss 14. As a fierce argument is going to take place between friends turned foes, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta. From day one, we've seen Arshi poking and provoking Vikas. That's not it, as she has also been calling him a 'nalla' mastermind. Now, as per the latest video out by Colors TV, we see Arshi and Vikas at loggerheads. It so happens that Arshi goes to Vikas and asks him to apologise to her. The latter who is already furious, tells her that he is not sorry and adds that she is disrespecting her family on national TV. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 13 Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Might Return, Nobody Evicted – 5 Highlights of BB 14 Episode.

This irks Arshi and she reveals that a man (Vikas) who does not care for his own mother, has no right to talk ill about her. To which, Gupta gets angry and replies by saying, “This was a boundary line which you were not supposed to cross but you did.” Well, after this what we see, is making us go WTF. As Vikas in a fit of anger pushes Arshi in the pool while she was talking to Aly Goni. Ahead we see a few inmates taking Arshi to the confession room. Bigg Boss 14: Mastermind Vikas Gupta Eliminated From BB14 After He Pushes Arshi Khan Into the Pool.

Check Out The Video:

Also, a few reports claim that Vikas has been kicked out of the show owing to his violent behaviour towards Arshi. Known as the mastermind, Vikas had entered the house as a challenger with Arshi, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah and Rahul Mahajan. What do you think? Is Vikas right here? Stay tuned!

