One of the biggest fights of Bigg Boss 14 unfolded on the latest episode. A feud between Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta went so far that the latter was evicted from the house. Earlier, on season 8's Halla Bol, Aijaz Khan was asked to leave the house due to violent behaviour. Priyank Sharma was also asked to leave the house right after the first week for violence. Madhurima Tuli also suffered the same fate. But, with her behaviour, Arshi has made many enemies in the house.

Vikas Pushes Arshi In The Pool

Arshi Khan continues to irritate Vikas Gupta. Vikas says that she is disrespecting her parents, her family, her city. Arshi responds by saying that he disrespects his mother, so he can't lecture her about respect.

Arshi is standing by the pool, when Vikas comes and pushes her in the pool.

Contestants Are Divided

Kashmera calls both of them out. Manu also says that Arshi was wrong to instigate Vikas for 5 days. Rakhi also says that Arshi is wrong as well. Rubina Dilaik says that Vikas has thought this through. Nikki says that Vikas was not wrong.

Vikas Apologises

Vikas tells Jasmin that he and Arshi had a fallout earlier. Then he ran into her father and he convinced him to give his daughter a new beginning in this friendship. Vikas says that they were on talking terms again and even talked about supporting each other in the game, but she started bad-mouthing his family from the backstage.

Rahul Mahajan asks Vikas to be the bigger person and apologise to Arshi. Vikas says sorry to her but reminds her to not insult her family. Vikas cries in the washroom, while Aly watches.

Vikas Has A Breakdown

Vikas has a meltdown in the washroom. He says that the world has tried enough to paint him as a bad person. He said that his family is not with him.

Vikas came out publicly but says that not one of his friends supported him, no one called him or even posted on social media that they supported him.

Vikas Evicted

Bigg Boss calls a meeting. Firstly, Arshi is reprimanded for provocating Vikas beyond limits. Secondly, Bigg Boss says that Vikas' behaviour is unacceptable and he is evicted from the house immediately.

