The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 is all about love. As tonight's (Feb 16) episode of the reality show is all going to be filled with romance. Right from Rubina Dilaik getting a chance to go on a date with Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni remembering their partners to Rakhi Sawant missing her husband Ritesh, the audience will surely need to sit with a tissue box. The promo starts with Rubi meeting Abhinav. The lovebirds talk about how Bigg Boss had made their relationship stronger. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli - Who Do You Think Will Win The Reality Show? VOTE Now.

However, the highlight comes in when Abhinav asks Rubina that will she remarry him. Indeed, this is the best conversation between the duo until now on the reality show. Cut straight to Rahul, we see him playing an imaginary musical instrument whereas Aly hugs a teddy bear. Not just this, we also get to see Rakhi looking into the camera and wishing her man happy Valentine's Day and sobbing. Bigg Boss 14’s Valentine Day’s Special: Disha Parmar Says ‘Yes’ After Rahul Vaidya’s Proposes to Her in a Romantic Setting (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

For the one's who aren't aware, Rubina and Abhinav were supposed to part ways in November 2020, but the reality show saved the chaos and also cemented their relationship. Who do you think should win from the top five? Vote for your favourite contestant here. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14's grand finale is going to take place on February 21, 2021. Stay tuned!

