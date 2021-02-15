The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 will get its winner in a week's span. Currently, there are top five contestants inside the house namely Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. It'll be anyone out of these, who will be crowned as the winner of BB 14. Having said that, before the grand finale on Sunday (Feb 21), fans are already arguing and want their favourite inmate to lift the trophy. And so, we wanted to check out which contestant from the fab five, have the maximum chance of winning. Here's a little introduction of each player before you vote for the one you think should win the latest season. Bigg Boss 14’s Valentine Day’s Special: Disha Parmar Says ‘Yes’ After Rahul Vaidya’s Proposes to Her in a Romantic Setting (Watch Video).

Rubina Dilaik

The Shakti actress has been quite a fantastic player on the reality show and one of her USP is surely her vocabulary. Rubi might have been boring for many during the initial episodes of BB, but as days passed, she roared inside the house.

Rubina Dilaik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rahul Vaidya

The world saw the singer's weak side when he decided to quit the show midway. After the same, he re-entered the reality show and has been fighting for the crown. Indeed, he has been real on the reality show.

Rahul Vaidya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rakhi Sawant

She is the only challenger left inside the house. The most interesting thing about her is that you can't hate her as she brings a smile to your face with her type of entertainment. Rakhi also brought in a lot of TRPs to the show.

Rakhi Sawant (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aly Goni

He entered the reality show for Jasmin Bhasin. While she's kicked out and he is in. The TV actor is a man of words and has been consistent in the game. However, we feel, his gameplay does go the diplomatic way.

Aly Goni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nikki Tamboli

She was fierce in the first few episodes of Bigg Boss. But what was confidence in the initial part of the show, later on, turned into arrogance. She plays by her rules and cares for none. Strategic is the word!

Nikki Tamboli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Who Do You Think Will Win Bigg Boss 14? Rubina Dilaik Rahul Vaidya Rakhi Sawant Aly Goni Nikki Tamboli

The power of fans is immense and it will be really interesting to see how among the top five contestants get the maximum as well as the least votes. Meanwhile, tonight's episode of Bigg Boss is going to see RJ's grilling the inmates. Stay tuned!

