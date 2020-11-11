Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan on Wednesday opened up about entering the house in the current season with Hina Khan as Toofani Seniors. Gauahar took to Instagram and posted a picture of her with Hina, a contestant on season 11. The image was taken before two of them got locked inside the house along with contestants of the current season. Gauahar Khan Engaged to Zaid Darbar! 7 Mushy Pictures of the Lovebirds That Prove They’re a Match Made in Heaven

"Heyyyyy cutie! Couldn't post this pic right when we were gonna enter #BB14 , so doing it now ! #cheers to our fun times inside ! Loads of love n happiness to you ! @realhinakhan," she wrote. Netizens gushed about the two ex-housemates in the same frame. "Two strong ladies in one frame," a user commented. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Are Engaged! Bigg Boss 7 Winner Shares The Good News With An Adorable Post

Check Out Gauahar Khan's Instagram Post Below:

"Loved you both in Bigg Boss," another one wrote. Meanwhile, Gauahar has been seen sharing a lot of pictures with her beau, Zaid Darbar. The couple got engaged recently. Zaid is Bollywood singer-composer Ismail Darbar's son. He works as a choreographer and dancer.

