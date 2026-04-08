As Bigg Boss Marathi 6 enters its decisive final stage, Tanvi Kolte has secured her place as the season's first finalist. In a high-stakes "Ticket to Finale" task, Tanvi outperformed her fellow housemates to become the first contestant to officially enter the grand finale of the Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show. Sonali Raut Sends Legal Notice to ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Over Scabies Infection and Rats in Kitchen; Allegations of Unhygienic Conditions Surface.

Tanvi Kolte Wins ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6′ ’Ticket to Finale’ Task

The competition for the first finale spot was a three-way battle between Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat, and Anushri Mane. The intense "Spider Web" task required the contestants to navigate a complex physical setup while answering seven specific questions correctly.

While Raqesh Bapat put up a strong fight, Tanvi Kolte ultimately outpaced her rivals to clinch the victory. Following the recent eviction of Sagar Karande, the competition has intensified, and Tanvi's win solidifies her position as a frontrunner for the trophy. Having been an active and popular player since the start of the season, her entry into the finale has sparked significant buzz among her growing fanbase.

Rakhi Sawant vs Tanvi Kolte

The road to the finale has not been without friction, as tensions boiled over between veteran challenger Rakhi Sawant and Tanvi Kolte. The two were involved in a sharp verbal spat following the announcement of the task results.

Rakhi, known for her outspoken nature, reportedly questioned Tanvi’s gameplay and strategies, leading to a heated exchange of words. The confrontation added a layer of drama to the house, highlighting the mounting pressure as the contestants realised that only a few spots remained for the grand finale.

Nominated Contestants on ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6′ This Week

While Tanvi celebrates her victory and Reva Kaurase remains safe as the current House Captain, the atmosphere remains tense for the rest of the house. As the show reaches its 13th week, five contestants have been nominated for eviction:

Raqesh Bapat

Anushri Mane

Vishal Kotian

Deepali Sayyed

Rakhi Sawant

‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Nominated Contestants

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Social media discussions suggest that Rakhi Sawant may be at risk this week due to the current voting trends, though the final results will only be revealed during the upcoming Bhaucha Dhakka episode with Riteish Deshmukh.

Road to ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6′ Finale

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 has enjoyed a successful run over the past three months, consistently drawing high viewership. With the grand finale fast approaching, the focus now shifts to who will join Tanvi in the final lineup. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Grand Finale Date Leaked: Top 10 Contestants Vishal Kotian, Rakhi Sawant and Raqesh Bapat Compete for Victory.

The upcoming weekend episode is expected to bring new twists as the host evaluates the contestants' performances and announces the next departure, bringing Maharashtra one step closer to finding out who will lift the prestigious trophy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).