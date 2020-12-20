The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is turning out to be quite fun these days. As right from the challengers' entry inside the game to even 'homesick' Rahul Vaidya getting a chance to re-enter the reality show, anything and everything can happen here. Now, the latest we hear is that mastermind, Vikas Gupta is once again making a comeback on the Salman Khan hosted BB 14. For the one's who are not aware, Vikas had made an entry inside the house along with the other challengers namely Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan. However, he was evicted for pushing Arshi in the pool. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 19 Episode: Arshi Khan Threatens to Leave the Show; Aly Goni VS Nikki Tamboli – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

While rumours about Vikas' comeback on Bigg Boss is yet not confirmed by the makers, internet is sure about it. Also, TV critic and analyst Salil Sand had tweeted about Gupta's re-entry on the show, kinda adding fuel to the fire. FYI, Arshi's constant poking led Vikas to push her with a lot of force inside the pool. The latter had lost it when the former talked ill about his mother on national TV. Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan Decides to Quit the Show After Salman Khan Blasts at Her for Provoking Vikas Gupta (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Even on Saturday's (Dec 19) Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the host slammed Arshi for going personal against Vikas and also added that none of the housemates took a stand against the mess. In a nutshell, online reports, Salil Sand's tweet and also Salman backing up Vikas, we do feel the possibility of Gupta re-entering the show is quite strong. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).