Vikas Gupta on Bigg Boss 14 had recently revealed that his family distanced themselves from him after he came out as bisexual. However, looks like that is not the case, as Vikas' mom Sharda Gupta has dismissed her son's claims and agreed that she is not on good terms with Vikas, but that's not because of his sexual orientation. In her lengthy statement, she mentioned how her family has always loved him the way he is and the news about how they've cut-off ties with him due to his bisexuality is ‘complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience’. Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual; Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundrra, Surbhi Chandna Beam With Pride For The Fellow Producer.

She captioned her post as 'patience has its limits. If you don’t fight for what you want, Don’t cry for what you lost. Krishna (Bhagwat Gita)."To think that we actually distanced our own (son) for his sexual orientation is equal to making a derogatory statement about my family. Yes, my son and I are not on great terms but that has nothing to do with his orientation." Vikas' mother expressed. Bigg Boss 14: Mastermind Vikas Gupta Eliminated From BB14 After He Pushes Arshi Khan Into the Pool.

"We had cut off ties with him much before he decided to come out in public, and we knew and have always loved him and accepted him the way he is. So the news about us distancing him cause of his choices is a complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience," she added.

Ahead Sharda also mentioned how they were all mum as they never wanted to paint a bad picture of Vikas in public. "But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk being taken for granted. Unfortunately, we distanced ourselves from him but despite that, we maintained silence because unlike him, we didn’t want to paint a bad picture of him in the media," she wrote. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Shares Heartfelt Video After Disqualification, Says 'We'll Have to Find Ways to Be Better, I'll Find a Way'.

“This matter would have never reached this far had my son not decided to cast aspersions against us. We had decided to give him due respect, but he couldn’t allow us our peace, which as a family, is our defeat. This would be my first and the last statement on the same as I don’t intend to carry on with this blame game and I would request everyone to understand and give us the respect and privacy we deserve. Thank you”, it further read. We wonder, what Vikas has to say to this? Stay tuned!

