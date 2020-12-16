Vikas Gupta, the fan-favourite contestant popularly tagged as the mastermind, was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. He had entered as a wild card only a few days back. But, Arshi Khan got onto his nerves so badly in a couple of days that he ended up pushing her in the pool. He was asked to leave the house and now that he is out, he has enough time to contemplate his actions, for which he has isolated himself. But, he made a video for his fans where he talked about his feelings. Bigg Boss 14 Dec 14 Episode: Vikas Gupta Pushes Arshi Khan Into The Swimming Pool, Gets Evicted- 5 Highlights of BB 14.

He captioned the video, "Life ain’t fair but we still gonna win it. Thankyou for showing love. Let’s hustle and find another opportunity for what we need for #Simba" In the video, he said, "I was in a vulnerable state. I said a lot of things. I cried when I saw myself on the screen. Situation...time can do a lot of things." Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Reveals He Was Disappointed After Being Dropped As Senior From BB14, Says He Gave The Nod As A Challenger Because He Is In Need of Money.

Watch Vikas Gupta's Video Here:

He continued, "The ones whom you considered close hurt you. So, we will also have to find ways to be better. I am going to find a way. I am sure I will crack it. It's fine, I did make a mistake so I got punished for it. Rest, let's pray and hope that good thing happen with me, with all of us. I am not very sad. Don't worry." Let us hope that Vikas can put this incident behind him and move on with grace in life. And so does Arshi Khan.

In the latest update, Rahul Vaidya has re-entered the house. He has made a voluntary exit earlier, when he said he was missing his family. But he realised he made a mistake by walking out and wanted to come back. Seeing his fan following, makers decided to give him a second chance.

