Popular TV producer and Bigg Boss 11's mastermind, Vikas Gupta, broke the shackles and came out as bisexual to the world in an all-telling post on Instagram. He posted almost an hour-long video to narrate his story. He has joined the elite list of a select few people in the entertainment industry in Bollywood who are open about their sexuality. Kudos to Vikas for pushing the envelope and that too during the pride month. We are not the only ones lauding the ace producer for his brave step. Fans have been posting heart-warming messages in the comments section of his posts on Twitter and Instagram. Quite a few celebs have also cheered for him.

In his post, Vikas mentioned that Karan Kundra is the only actor who stood by him all along despite knowing about his orientation. Karan praised Vikas on social media. Apurva Asrani, screenwriter and editor, who came out as gay a few years ago, has also lauded his step. Gauahar Khan, Ada Khan, Surbhi Chandna are other few names that have supported the actor.

Truth be told, we expected more celebs to talk about Vikas and cheer for him. While there is support, it does not seem enough. The fraternity needs to be more accepting vocally and openly. Check out the words of the celebs who have supported Vikas.

Apurva Asrani

Big love #VikasGuppta. You are probably the first Indian actor to come out of the closet. Extending you all the love & support my friend. Don't forget that there are many like you in the industry, only few have the courage to come out. 💗🌈✊🤗@lostboy54 https://t.co/6wqK89mdcT — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 21, 2020

In September 2018, Supreme Court of India legalised consensual gay sex. It was a long legal struggle to get the LGBT community their due rights, and do away with the archaic Section 377. But the fight continues. The stigma against the LGBT community continues. Equality rights have not extended to allow gay marriages or adoption of children.

