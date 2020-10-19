And now it can justifiably be said - Bigg Boss 14 abhi shuru hua hai. We have to say- the 2nd week's Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 14 was an explosive one in its own rights. From Rubina creating a scene over a BB task to Salman giving her an earful, from the kathghara task bringing out the contestants' issues with each other, to the show's preview of tonight's episode, it was an enjoyable one. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 18: From Salman Khan's Lecture To Rubina Dilaik to Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu in Bottom 3 - 5 Highlights of BB14.

And tonight's episode will be the literal game changer, in all true sense. Salman Khan announces that the freshers' journey from being 'To Be Confirmed' to 'Confirmed' will begin from the next episode. And to begin their journey, they will have to pick their team - Team Hina Khan, Tem Gauahar Khan or Team Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 14: Contestant Pavitra Punia's Ex Pratik Sehajpal To Enter the Show as A Confirmed Contestant?.

Check Out the Promo Below:

The episode also sees the bottom 3 contestants Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu make an appeal to freshers and to ask them to not chose their names for eliminations, but this task also ruffles some feathers and Nikki Tamboli, as usual, behaves in her brash way. There will also take place a snowspray task which again does not end well when Nikki lashes out at a contestant for not letting her speak.

With some changes in the shooting schedule, the show's second Weekend Ka Vaar will be airing on Monday (October 19, 2020) and that too at 10 pm. Well, excited??

