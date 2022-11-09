Archana Gautam has been loved in Bigg Boss 16. However recently, tempers were seen flying high with Arachan’s behaviour in the house. At first she got into a war of words with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and later, she was seen troubling Abdu Rozik. That is when all the family members were seen coming in support of Abdu. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Thrown Out of Salman Khan's Show for Hitting Shiv Thakare – Reports.

It has now come to fore that Archana has been evicted from the house. She got into physical violence with Shiv Thakare. The two got into a war of words and out of provocation, Archana left scratch marks on Shiv. LatestLY has exclusively learnt from sources that Shiv was called inside the confession room and was asked if he chooses to forgo the matter and forgive Archana to which Shiv opted to the decision of Archana’s eviction.

Soundarya Sharma, who happens to be a good friend of Archana in the house was also asked her opinion and whether Archana should be forgiven but she too supported Shiv. Bigg Boss 16: Here's How You Can Vote for Your Fave Contestant Through Voot/Jio App.

Bigg Boss then took the decision of evicting Archana at 3:00 am in the middle of the night. Apparently, the live streaming of the show has stopped following this incident. Stay tuned to this space for the latest happenings from the world of television.

