Former beauty queen Manasvi Mamgai was shown the exit door during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday. Just a week after her entry on Salman Khan's show, Manasvi was evicted by getting fewer votes. She entered last week as a wildcard alongside Samarth Jurel. Bigg Boss 17: Is Mannara Chopra Being Favoured by Salman Khan and Makers? Deets Inside

This week, maximum votes for nominations went to Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, and Sana Raees Khan.

Manasvi was named by the 'Dimaag' house in the show. After her nomination, Manasvi tried her bit to be seen in the show by getting into a fight with Anurag, whom she called a traitor. They also locked horns after the YouTuber said that she was not from Uttarakhand and kept repeating it for votes.

Manasvi also got into trouble with Bigg Boss during the ration task when she went to change her clothes ahead of the task without listening to the full instructions. She was also called out for disrupting the shooting as she wrote, 'Anurag is a traitor' on mirrors, which have cameras recording the contestants 24x7.

