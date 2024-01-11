In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, a major fight broke out between Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui, where the former made some explosive revelations about the stand-up star. After the revelation, Munawar was seen crying inconsolably, apologised for “cheating on her” and even accepted some of the claims she made about him. After the nomination task, an angered Ayesha made shocking revelations about Munawar. She spoke about how he cheated on her, dated multiple women at once and even sent a “rishta” to a big social media influencer before entering the show. Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut Wants Ankita Lokhande To Win Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Actress Writes ‘Media Is Trying To Break Their Family’.

“All he has done is lie to people. There were so many women involved in all this. He had also proposed marriage to someone. Munawar told me that he didn't want to be with Nazila and had broken up with her but I read all the chats, it was he who wanted her back. I’ve never wronged him but he played with my heart,” Ayesha said. Munawar broke down emotionally. He was taken to the medical room, where he said that he will not eat or drink with someone from the show. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s Sister Greets Mannara Chopra, Ignores Ayesha Khan.

He was later talking to Ayesha and said: “There was a point where I thought my relationship with Nazila isn’t going anywhere and it won’t be going anymore and hence I did do things with her but we weren’t together. Talking about Ayesha, I did wrong and I shouldn’t have. I’m sorry Ayesha for doing you wrong.” “At one point I needed someone to take care of my child after the custody and because of that I did things I shouldn’t have,” he said. Munawar was then seen apologising and begging to Ayesha for forgiveness.

