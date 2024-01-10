Amid the family week, Munawar Faruqui’s sister entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and the moment was very emotional. After she entered, she went to meet Munawar, who was in the bathroom area and the two got very emotional, seeing which Abhishek Kumar too bursted out in tears. Mannara, who was seen chatting with her sister Mitali Handa in the garden area, was seen joking about how others are meeting, getting emotional and how they greet each other with a smile. Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut Wants Ankita Lokhande To Win Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Actress Writes ‘Media Is Trying To Break Their Family’.

Later, Munawar’s sister came out to meet other housemates and she ignored Ayesha Khan and greeted Mannara instead. Ayesha then went to meet Munwar’s sister, who in return formally met her. Moments later Ayesha Khan’s brother stepped into the house and met his sister and suggested she stay away from Munawar and focus on her game.

The Emotional Reunion

Munawar, Mannara, and Ayesha along with their family members were in the bathroom area, while Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Arun Mahshetty were in the garden area, and quipped that major drama might unfold as all of these contestants are together, considering their history in and out of the show. Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Gets Into Heated Argument With Vicky Jain After Being Nominated, Says ‘Shut Up’ (Watch Promo Video).

Ayesha’s brother even asked Munawar’s sister why she is behaving so formally and then requested the stand up star to forget the past and be cordial with each other in the Colors show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2024 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).